Army Chief On 3-Day Visit To Ladakh To Review Operational Preparedness

In his first visit outside Delhi after taking over as Army Chief, General Manoj Pande on Thursday started his three-day tour of the Ladakh sector where he would review the overall security situation along the borders with China and Pakistan.

The Army Chief arrived in Ladakh on Thursday and would be briefed on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China by Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi and 'Fire and Fury' Corps Commander Lt Gen A Sengupta.

On the first day of his visit, the Gen Pande reviewed the equipment used by the Army in the Ladakh sector including unmanned aerial vehicles along with other 'Made-in-India' defence equipment, Army officials said.

The Army Chief as a Major General had commanded the 8 Mountain Division responsible for the operations along the Pakistan border in the sector.

Gen Pande's own unit 117 Engineers Regiment is also deployed in operations along the Eastern Ladakh sector.

From day one, Gen Pande has made it clear that the force would not allow any loss of territory in that area where the Chinese and Indian forces have been in a military standoff situation for the last two years now.

In an exclusive interview to ANI on his first day in office, he said that the situation at the LAC is normal at the moment where "unilateral and provocative actions by our adversary to change the status quo by force had been adequately dealt with".