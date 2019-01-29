Will Contest 2019 Polls Against Maharashtra BJP Chief, Says Sena Minister

Arjun Khotkar represents the Jalna assembly constituency at present.

Shiv Sena leader and junior minister in Maharashtra Arjun Khotkar said Tuesday that he will contest Lok Sabha election against Raosaheb Danve, the state unit president of the ally BJP, from Jalna seat.

Mr Khotkar's announcement came even as his party is giving mixed signals as to whether it would form alliance with the BJP for the coming polls.

"The BJP government is arrogant, hence I have decided to contest the Lok Sabha election against sitting MP Raosaheb Danve. I have got the nod from Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray," Mr Khotkar told PTI.

Mr Khotkar, the minister of state for textile, animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries, represents the Jalna assembly constituency at present.

"When BJP's state-level meeting was being held in Jalna yesterday, police were beating up a farmer's family in the same district. This shows the party has no sympathy for farmers and their woes," he said.

Asked whether he would back down if the BJP and Sena formed alliance, Mr Khotkar said, "I am still going to contest election against Danve. I have Uddhav Thackeray's support."

The Shiv Sena, which has been continually taking shots at the BJP, said Monday that it would be the "big brother" in the alliance, while not making it clear whether it will have a fresh tie-up with the BJP.