'Approach Centre': Court Dismisses Humayun Kabir's Plea For Z Plus Security

The Calcutta High Court on Monday refused to entertain the plea by suspended Trinamool Congress legislator and founder of newly-floated Janata Unnayan Party (JUP), Humayun Kabir, for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) security cover.

A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, headed by Justice Suvra Ghosh, advised Kabir, the legislator from Bharatpur Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, to approach the Union Ministry of Home Affairs seeking CAPF security cover for him.

Recently, Kabir approached Justice Ghosh's bench seeking 'Z Plus' security cover for him.

In his petition, he claimed that despite being a legislator, the state government "failed" to provide security cover and hence he was under a life threat.

The matter came up for hearing on Monday. However, finally, Justice Ghosh's bench refused to entertain his plea and instead advised him to approach the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Justice Ghosh observed that since the Union Home Ministry decided which individual would be entitled to which category of security, in this case, only that ministry could decide on the security cover issue of Kabir, and hence he should approach that ministry only with the plea.

The Union Home Minister decides the security cover for different people after determining the threat perspective the individual concerned was having.

In the past, Kabir had been reprimanded several times by Trinamool Congress leadership for making public statements, causing inconvenience for the party.

Finally, he was suspended from the party after he announced the setting up of the Babri mosque at Beldanga in Murshidabad district.

Soon after that, he announced his own party and said he was open to an alliance with any non-BJP and non-Trinamool Congress political force.

However, to date, no such political force has announced its willingness to have an alliance with the new party floated by Kabir.

