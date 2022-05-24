Trinamool Leader Skips CBI Questioning In Bengal Post-Poll Violence Case

The CBI, had on Monday, sent a summon to Mondal to appear before its officials for questioning (File)

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal has told the CBI that he would not be able to appear before sleuths of the central agency on Tuesday in connection with its probe into alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal, an official said.

Mondal, the TMC's Birbhum district president, said he has been advised by doctors to take "full rest" for the next couple of weeks for health reasons.

The CBI, had on Monday, sent a summon to Mondal to appear before its officials for questioning in connection with the ongoing probe into the post-poll violence case.

"Mondal has communicated to us that he would not be able to come to our office on Tuesday at 1 pm because of his ill health and he would take rest as per the doctor's advice," the officer said.

Mondal had on May 21 returned to his hometown Bolpur in Birbhum district after a stay of around one-and-half months in the city where he had arrived to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation for questioning in another case on cattle smuggling.

During his stay, he was admitted to the state-run SSKM hospital for over a fortnight ahead of appearing before the CBI.

Meanwhile, the central agency, in connection with another case related to irregularities in appointments by the SSC, disconnected the internet connection of the School Service Commission office here in order to prevent any attempts to hack the commission's server, another official said.

"For the time being, no one can enter the SSC building except the chairman, advisor to the chairman, stenographer, secretary, and assistant secretary. We have also sealed the server and database room. Today, we have decided to disconnect the Internet connection of that server room so that no one from outside can hack it," he said.

The CBI also sealed at least 14 computers, and eight cupboards in the server room.