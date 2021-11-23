Anti-Drug Agency Seizes Over 100 Kg Poppy Straw, Other Drugs In Maharashtra

The Narcotics Control Bureau also seized 1.4 kg of opium. (Representational)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 111 kg of poppy straw (commercial quantity), 1.4 kg of opium, Rs 1.55 lakh in cash, two grinding machines used for poppy seeds, electronic scale and a note counting machine in Maharashtra on Monday, the NCB Mumbai said.

"On specific information, a team of NCB Mumbai raided three shops located at Kamtha, Nanded and busted clandestine drug unit. Other than seizures, three persons were intercepted by the bureau," the official statement said.

"It is an interstate gang which is operating. Searches in multiple locations in Madhya Pradesh have also begun," said Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB Mumbai.

Earlier, the NCB informed that a drug factory was busted in Nanded.

As per the note, poppy straw is a raw material from which illegal heroin can be produced. Poppy straw, also known as opium straw, mowed opium straw, crushed poppy capsule, poppy chaff, or poppy husk is derived from opium poppies that are harvested when fully mature and dried by mechanical means, minus the ripe poppy seeds.

Raids are still underway. More details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)