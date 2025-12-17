24 Phones, 11 SIMs, Knives, 366 Grams Of Ganja Seized From Karnataka Jails

In an intensified crackdown on illegal activities inside Karnataka's prisons, authorities have seized several mobile phones, weapons and narcotics over the last 36 hours.

The operation comes soon after senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Alok Kumar took charge as the Director General of Prisons, with clear instructions to tighten security and eliminate the use of contraband inside correctional facilities.

During the special drive, six mobile phones and four knives were seized from Bengaluru Central Prison following intensive barrack searches.

At Mysuru Prison, officials recovered nine mobile phones and 11 SIM cards, raising fresh concerns over how inmates continue to access communication devices.

In Belagavi Prison, authorities seized four mobile phones and 366 grams of ganja, which officials said was thrown into the prison premises from outside, indicating organised attempts to smuggle contraband.

Mangaluru Prison saw the recovery of four mobile phones, while one mobile phone was seized from Vijayapura Prison.

Officials said the latest drive is part of a sustained and aggressive enforcement strategy ordered by the new prisons' chief, who has made prison security a priority.

Recap: Security Lapses

The renewed focus follows a series of embarrassing security breaches in recent months. Mobile phones were recently found in the possession of terror accused lodged in high-security prisons, sparking alarm within the Home Department.

In another case, a serial rape accused was found to be using a mobile phone from inside jail.

Following this, the government has assured strict action, and the prisons department saw some major overhauls.