Another Photo Of Saif Case Suspect Surfaces, Had Changed Clothes After Attack

Another CCTV grab of the suspect who attacked Saif Ali Khan at the actor's Mumbai home has surfaced, sources said.

The timestamp in the CCTV grab indicated the suspect was making his escape after attacking the actor with a knife.

Later, the same suspect was seen in new clothes - a blue shirt - at Bandra railway station, sources said.

Saif Ali Khan, 54, is being treated at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he was taken by his son after the attack by an intruder in the early hours on Thursday. He suffered multiple wounds. The Mumbai Police has recorded the statement of his wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan.

"We are observing his progress and he is doing excellently well according to our expectations. As per his progress, we have advised him bed rest and if he is comfortable, then in two to three days we will discharge him," said Dr Nitin Dange, neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital, adding a team of doctors checked on him and made him walk.

The actor is fit to be moved out of the intensive care unit (ICU) and "we are shifting him to a special room," the neurosurgeon, who led the team of doctors who operated on Saif Ali Khan, said.

"Khan had three injuries, two on the hand and one on the right side of the neck. And the major part was at the back, which was in the spine, thoracic spine we call. A sharp object was lodged inside, which has gone very deep, touching the dura and the spinal cord, but it has not damaged the spinal cord," Dr Dange said.

Doctors have removed the sharp object, the doctor said.

Other CCTV footage from the stairs at Saif Ali Khan's home clearly showed the suspect wearing a red scarf and carrying a backpack. The suspect scurried down the stairs from the sixth floor of 'Satguru Sharan' building, where the Khans live, at 2.30 am.

No one has been arrested yet. Over 30 teams have been formed to track and arrest the suspect.

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home (Urban) Yogesh Kadam said robbery was the motive behind the attack, adding no underworld gang was involved.