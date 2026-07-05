Another Monsoon Death In Mumbai, Man Dies After Tree Falls On Him Amid Rain

A man was killed after a tree fell on him in Mumbai today, in the third such case in recent times. Days ago a schoolboy was killed after a tree broke off and crushed a school bus.

Today's incident was reported from Kurla neighbourhood. Yunus Hakimuddin Sheikh, 63, who recently bought a shop in the area, had come there to prepare for its opening day when the tree struck him with great force. The tragedy was caught on CCTV camera.

Residents alleged that no one from the municipal agency came for at least two hours after the tree fell. CCTV camera showed Sheikh standing near his new shop before the tree crashed on him and also damaged vehicles parked below.

Concerns have been raised on tree health in urban pockets as haphazard construction and other factors like concrete slabs blocking roots lead to trees becoming weak.

In the first recent case, 11-year-old Vihaan Srivastava was killed and four other children were injured when a tree collapsed on their bus while on their way home. It was a 60-70 year-old tree which was inspected on May 12 and declared strong and healthy. It also underwent routine trimming on May 29.

Details of the tree that fell today amid rain are awaited from the municipal corporation.

Mumbai has been seeing rain-related disruptions, with several incidents of large branches and trees falling onto roads and vehicles reported in parts of the city. The incessant downpour has led to traffic jams and delays, prompting civic authorities to appeal to commuters to exercise caution, particularly in areas prone to waterlogging and falling trees.

Commuters using the busy Kurla-Andheri road have expressed concern, noting that the combination of uneven surfaces and hidden water traps raises the risks exponentially.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued a red alert for Mumbai and Raigad district following heavy rain since Saturday night. Mumbai has recorded more than 250-300 mm of rainfall in the last 23 hours in a few areas of the city.

The IMD has forecast moderate to intense rainfall across these regions. Over the last few days, a balcony of a dilapidated building in Belapur village, Navi Mumbai, collapsed amid continuous heavy rainfall. It is reported that the building was in a severely dilapidated state.