Annamalai In Or Out? Inside Scoop On His Meeting With Amit Shah

Is he in, is he out? That's the question surrounding former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai. The police officer-turned-politician has met the top leaders of the BJP, including Home Minister Amit Shah, party president Nitin Nabin and organisation secretary BL Santhosh, amid buzz around his disenchantment with the party.

Even as the disgruntled leader continues to camp in Delhi, sources have told NDTV that Annamalai has yet not resigned from the party.

Annamalai on Tuesday met the top leaders of the party and apprised them of his issues with the functioning of the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

Annamalai Lists His Issues

Annamalai, according to sources, raised the party's performance in the recent Tamil Nadu elections and the impact of the alliance with the AIADMK on the party's electoral fortunes. It is known that Annamalai had opposed BJP's alliance with the AIADMK advocating that party must build its own strength in the southern state. A view that put him at odds with the AIADMK that reportedly put Annamalai's removal as state chief as a pre-condition for the alliance. BJP won just one seat in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

According to sources, Annamalai also expressed his displeasure with the attitude of some BJP and AIADMK leaders.

Sources say that the party leaders have assured him that the issues raised will be discussed with the state leaders.

NDTV has also learnt that Tamil Nadu BJP president Nayanar Nagendran has been summoned to Delhi for discussion on issues raised by Annamalai.

'Resignation Not Discussed'

Sources added that the issue of Annamalai's resignation was not discussed in the Tuesday meetings. The party, as per sources, has assured Annamalai cooperation in his plans to launch a public outreach campaign in Tamil Nadu.

Sources say the politician is likely to launch a movement first and a party later. The initiative, multiple sources say, is aimed at enrolling like-minded individuals and building a strong volunteer network. The new movement is expected to operate on a larger scale and seek to attract volunteers from diverse professional and social backgrounds.

Sources close to the IPS officer-turned-politician, told NDTV that he doesn't see a future for himself in the BJP.

NDTV has learnt that Annamalai was offered a Rajya Sabha seat, but he has refused the offer.

Sources say the political outfit he eventually launches could contest upcoming Assembly by-elections in Tamil Nadu, providing an early test of his personal popularity and organisational strength.