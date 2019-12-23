'Andhra Pradesh Will Not Support NRC Under Any Circumstances': Jagan Mohan Reddy

"I want to make it clear that we will oppose the NRC," Jagan Reddy said

Andhra Pradesh's Jagan Mohan Reddy has become the latest to join the growing queue of state Chief Ministers saying "no" to the centre's citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) amid massive countrywide protests. Jagan Reddy's about-turn comes after his MPs backed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in both houses of parliament.

"I was asked by my minority brothers to make a statement on the NRC. I want to make it clear that we will oppose the NRC and there is no way Andhra Pradesh will support it," Jagan Reddy said in Kadapa, where he launched several projects today.

The Chief Minister said his deputy Azmath Basha Shaik Bepari had consulted him before declaring recently that the Andhra Pradesh government would not support the NRC.

Mr Reddy's clarification comes after All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday urged him to "rethink" his "support" to the central government.

"I am requesting my friend Jagan Mohan Reddy. Rethink your support to the Centre. We have to save the country," Mr Owaisi said at a rally in Hyderabad.