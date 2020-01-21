Fake Pharmacy Call Centre Duping US Nationals Busted, 2 Arrested: Police

Mumbai Police raided the third floor of Sumer Plaza and busted a fake call centre. (Representational)

Two people were arrested in Mumbai's Andheri area for allegedly operating a fake call centre that targeted United States nationals on the pretext of selling cheap medicines online, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a Crime Branch team raided the third floor of Sumer Plaza and busted a fake call centre. The two people arrested were identified as Mudassar Harun Makandar (34) and Ashley Glen D'souza (34), Senior Inspector Sunil Mane said.

"They would target US citizens through VoIP calls by claiming to be an online pharmacy. They would offer to sell Viagra, Cilais and Levitra, generally medicines for sexual problems like erectile dysfunction, at cheap rates," another police official said.

"Once the sale was made and the payment obtained online, the accused would stop contact with the buyer," he added.

A case was registered for cheating and impersonation under relevant sections of IPC and Information Technology Act, the official said.