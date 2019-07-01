'Only One 'Big B' This Week,' Tweets Anand Mahindra. Superstar Replies

Anand Mahindra has over 7 million followers on Twitter (File)

Industrialist Anand Mahindra's remark on Twitter that the upcoming union budget was the only "Big B" this week, evoked a reply from actor Amitabh Bachchan as he called the term a "media created epithet".

Mr Bachchan, one of the most adored film stars in the country, is often referred to as "Senior Bachchan" or "Big B" in some sections of the media. His son Abhishek Bachchan, also an actor, is called "Junior Bachchan".

"With due apologies to Amitabh Bachchan, there is only one 'Big B' this week...and that's the Big Budget," Mr Mahindra tweeted on Monday.

Mr Bachchan replied to Mr Mahindra, saying he never subscribed to the epithet.

"Hahaha, Anand Mahindra. 'Big B' is a media created epithet, one that I have never subscribed to. The 'Big B' this week that you mention, will create media... that many shall subscribe to," he tweeted.

Mr Mahindra has over 7 million followers on Twitter. He is known for making witty remarks on a range of topics. His series of tweets celebrating the Indian spirit of 'jugaad' or an innovative work-around has gained popularity on the micro-blogging website.

The business tycoon has in the past put out his views on controversial topics as well. In May, Mr Mahindra posted a message on social media amid a row created by BJP leader Pragya Thakur's comment in which she had called Nathuram Godse - Mahatma Gandhi's killer - a "patriot".

"For 75 yrs, India's been the land of the Mahatma;a beacon when the world lost its morality.We used to be pitied for being poor but we were always rich since Bapu inspired billions globally.Some things must remain sacred.Or we become the Taliban,destroying statues that sustain us," he had tweeted.

The union budget will be tabled in parliament on July 5.

