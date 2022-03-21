'He Is Aatmanirbhar': Anand Mahindra On Teen's Midnight Run Near Delhi

Anand Mahindra praised Pradeep Mehra, who runs home from work to stay fit and join Army

A video of a 19-year-old teen, Pradeep Mehra, sprinting home from work has gone viral on social media. Industrialist Anand Mahindra reacted to the clip, tweeting that it was “indeed inspiring”. Mr Mahindra went on to add, “But you know what my Monday motivation is? The fact that he is so independent and refuses the offer of a ride. He doesn't need help. He is Aatmanirbhar!”

This is indeed inspiring. But you know what my #MondayMotivation is? The fact that he is so independent & refuses the offer of a ride. He doesn't need help. He is Aatmanirbhar! https://t.co/8H1BV4v5Mr — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 21, 2022

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri had shot the video from a car. In the video, the teen was seen sprinting down a Noida road around midnight. He repeatedly declined Mr Kapri's offer to drive him home. So far, the video has been viewed over 6.3 million times.

Watch the video here:

This is PURE GOLD❤️❤️



नोएडा की सड़क पर कल रात 12 बजे मुझे ये लड़का कंधे पर बैग टांगें बहुत तेज़ दौड़ता नज़र आया



मैंने सोचा

किसी परेशानी में होगा , लिफ़्ट देनी चाहिए



बार बार लिफ़्ट का ऑफ़र किया पर इसने मना कर दिया



वजह सुनेंगे तो आपको इस बच्चे से प्यार हो जाएगा ❤️???? pic.twitter.com/kjBcLS5CQu — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) March 20, 2022

Apart from Mr Mahindra, singer and rapper Badshah also commented on the video. He tweeted that the “future of our country is in great hands”.

The future of our country is in great hands. Blessing to this kid ???? — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) March 20, 2022

Actor Manoj Bajpayee saluted the “sheer resolve and determination” of the boy.

Salute to sheer resolve & determination!!! ???????????????????????? — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) March 21, 2022

Pradeep Mehra, who is from Uttarakhand, lives with his brother and works at a McDonald's outlet in Noida's Sector 16. Every day, he runs a 10-kilometre stretch from his workplace to his home in Barola.

While talking to Mr Kapri, even as he was running, the teen said that his mother was in hospital. When Mr Kapri enquired as to why he was running so late, the teen explained that he didn't have time to run otherwise. He also revealed that he ran every day in order “join the Army”.

When Mr Kapri told Pradeep Mehra that if he uploaded the video on social media it would go viral, the teen laughed and asked, “Who's going to recognise me?” He added light-heartedly, “If it goes viral, it's okay, it's not like I am doing anything wrong.”