On Camera, 3 Men Kick, Punch Man In New Noida Road Rage Incident

In yet another chilling road rage incident in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, a man was thrashed by three men after their cars bumped into each other. The incident, caught on CCTV, took place on Tuesday in Noida's Sector 58.

The six-minute video shows a sedan car entering a service lane from the main road when an SUV coming from the opposite direction bumps into it.

The occupants of the two vehicles were then seen arguing, and minutes later, three men were seen physically assaulting a man with kicks and punches.

The CCTV footage also showed a passerby trying to save the man, who had fallen on the road, but the three men kept thrashing him.

It was not immediately clear if the man who was thrashed was the occupant of the sedan or the SUV.

The victim has been hospitalised and the police have arrested the three accused.

In May, four men in a BMW were seen throwing bottles at another car, a Ford EcoSport, in Noida. They allegedly chased the car for several kilometres, and the family inside, which was reportedly on their way to a hospital, was heard calling for help.

The incident took place on May 2, around 1 am, on the Greater Noida Expressway. A Ford EcoSport was overtaken by a BMW sedan driving on the wrong side of the road. The approaching sedan drove past the EcoSport driver's side from the opposite direction and narrowly missed hitting it by a few inches. The EcoSport driver did not retaliate, but the BMW took a U-turn and began tailing the car.

The driver realised that the car was being chased, and at a Y-junction on the deserted road, the BMW overtook and stopped in front of the EcoSport. Three men got out of the car and started walking toward the vehicle. The road rage victim chose to drive away to avoid any confrontation.

The chase continued, and the victim drove at high speeds. The BMW overtook the vehicle again, and its co-driver and two passengers in the rear seat got out of the vehicle and charged toward the EcoSport, throwing bottles at it. The victim reversed his car and took a sharp U-turn to escape the situation.

(With inputs from Harsh Pandey)