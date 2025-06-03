Noida Road Rage On Camera: Thar SUV Rams Man After Fight On Instagram

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A road rage incident in Noida saw a Mahindra Thar ram a young man into a drain after an online dispute escalated. Captured on video, the shocking act has prompted police action and sparked public outcry over rising street violence.

A chilling road rage incident in Noida's Sector 53 has left residents stunned after a Mahindra Thar SUV, allegedly driven in anger, rammed a young man, sending him flying into a roadside drain. The shocking act, caught on camera and now viral on social media, has prompted urgent police action and reignited public concerns over rising street violence in the city.

According to police sources, the violence stemmed from an online spat. "There was a dispute between the two parties under the police station Sector-24 area to comment on the social media platform. Both sides are familiar with each other," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Noida, Sumit Kumar Shukla. The altercation reportedly began over comments exchanged on Instagram and escalated into a physical confrontation on the street.

Eyewitnesses say the argument turned violent before the Thar driver deliberately accelerated, mowing down the victim with such force that he was thrown off the road and into a nearby drain, bleeding and motionless. The SUV then fled the scene.

The Sector 24 Police have registered a case under relevant sections for rash driving, causing hurt, and criminal intimidation. "Police team has been formed for the arrest of the accused, registering the prosecution under the relevant sections by the police station Sector-24," added ADCP Shukla.

A special investigation team has been tasked with identifying and arresting the driver, who is currently on the run. The viral video, which shows the horrifying moment of impact and the chaos that followed, has triggered a storm of condemnation online.

Citizens and people online are demanding stricter measures to prevent such brazen acts of violence on public roads. The incident has once again exposed the volatile mix of online aggression spilling into real-world brutality.