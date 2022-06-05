'Learn More About Your Parents': Anand Mahindra's Advice To Youngsters

Anand Mahindra's latest social media post is dedicated to his father (File)

Anand Mahindra's latest social media post is dedicated to his father, Harish Mahindra. The business tycoon has shared pictures of his father's application to The Fletcher School Of Law And Diplomacy, Tufts University in the US.

The copies of the application were given to Mr Mahindra when he paid a visit to The Fletcher School to deliver the Class Day Address last month.

Along with the images, Anand Mahindra wrote, “When I was at the Fletcher School to deliver the Class Day Address, they very graciously gave me copies of my father's application to Fletcher in 1945. These documents are mandatorily confidential for 75 years and by a wonderful coincidence, were declassified just last year.”

Mr Mahindra added, “So proud to read my father's audacious aspiration and bold statement while India was still a British colony. I'd never talked to him about those aspirations.”

Harish Mahindra, was the first Indian to graduate from The Fletcher School. His application letter read, “As for my professional aims, I've chosen Foreign Service because my country desperately needs men trained in International Affairs. India still has no foreign policy of her own. After this war, if India achieves dominion status or a state of complete independence, she will need the help of men trained in foreign affairs to see that she establishes friendly and economic relations with other nations of the world. Instead of the British running her foreign policy and spreading false and the type of propaganda that would enable them to gain their own ends in India, I would like to see an Indian Foreign Service established in India and Indian Consulates all over the world to help place true India before other nations and show the benefits that could be derived by having India as a free and equal partner in the League of Nations.”

Anand Mahindra has also given a piece of advice to all the young people out there. He wrote, “My advice to young people: talk more to and learn more about your parents while they're around.”

Anand Mahindra was the first Indian to address the School's Class Day. Sharing details about the address, he wrote, “In the 75th year of Indian Independence, I was honoured to be the 1st Indian to address the School's Class Day and receive the Dean's Medal. I felt I received it as a proxy for my father.”