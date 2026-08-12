AMU Student Found Dead In Hostel Room After Argument With Mother Over Phone

A 19-year-old undergraduate student from Kolkata was found hanging in her hostel room at Aligarh Muslim University's I G Hall in the early hours of Wednesday, a senior university official said.

AMU Proctor Naved Khan told PTI that he received information about the incident shortly after midnight and rushed to the hostel after informing police.

According to her hostel mates, the student had returned from Kolkata on July 28 and had appeared "disturbed" since then, Khan said.

They told the proctor that the woman allegedly had a heated exchange with her mother over the phone late Tuesday.

Shortly after the conversation, her mother contacted one of her daughter's friends and asked her to check on her as she was concerned about her following the unpleasant exchange, Khan said.

The student's friends found the hostel room locked from inside and broke open the door to find her hanging, he said.

A police forensic team reached the hostel and started examining the scene, Khan said.

Police will initiate further legal proceedings, including a post-mortem, after her parents reach the university.

The university has reported four student suicide cases over the past three years, Khan said, adding that the authorities have launched regular counselling programmes across hostels to help students deal with mental-health-related challenges.

"We have started a regular major counselling programme in all hostels to help students combat this rising menace of mental issues," Khan said.

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