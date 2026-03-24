UP Student Found Dead In Hostel Room Under Suspicious Circumstances: Cops

A case involving the death of a female student under suspicious circumstances at a private university hostel located in the Modipuram area of Meerut has come to light, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the student has been identified as Priya (20), a native of Chhapra district of Bihar. She was a third-year BCA student and had been residing in the hostel.

Officials said that the incident came to the attention of her brother, Vishal, who is also a student at the same institution. He rushed her to the hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead on Monday.

Upon receiving the information, the police from the Pallavpuram police station arrived at the scene and inspected the room.

Police have sent the body of the student for a post-mortem examination, Pallavpuram SHO Mahesh Kumar said, adding that they were alerted about the incident by the hospital management.

He added that prima facie, the case appears to be one of suicide, but an investigation into the matter is underway.

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