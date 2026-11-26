Mumbai's Mayor Ritu Tawde and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Ashwini Bhide have received an email warning of multiple attacks across the city, including at actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow Jalsa. The threat email came on Thursday, November 26, the 18 anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks in which 166 people were killed in 2088. The email, received at 10:12 am, warns of a possible repeat of the 26/11 terror attacks.

Among the targets mentioned in the email are Mayor's Office and a court in Mumbai. It also claimed that Khalistani operatives carrying grenades had entered Mumbai and warned of possible IED attacks at Mahalaxmi, Science and Acharya Metro stations between November 27 and December 31.

The sender also threatened to target singer Diljit Dosanjh's November 27 concert in Mumbai using drones, demanding that the show be cancelled. The email warned of 30 days of grenade attacks across Mumbai if the concert went ahead.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan and Diljit Dosanjh were also named in the message in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The email mentioned outfits named Khalistan National Army and Babbar Khalsa.

Jalsa has been under heavy security since an email threat earlier this month warning of bomb blasts at the Bachchan house.

The threat had forced the 84-year-old actor to greet his fans outside his residence from behind the bulletproof glass.

On October 23, Tawde's office had received an email warning of a possible attack. The message had also mentioned Jalsa as one of the targets and referred to Khalistan-linked organisations. Mumbai Police conducted security checks but found nothing suspicious.