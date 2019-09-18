Amitabh Bachchan Slammed For Supporting Mumbai Metro

Amitabh Bachchan endorsed Mumbai metro on Twitter, calling it faster and convenient.

A leader of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena today slammed megastar Amitabh Bachchan for joining the chorus lobbying the construction of metro in Mumbai which would lead to cutting of thousands of trees.

"In 2010, Amitabh Bachchan was opposing the metro just because his privacy was getting hampered. But within a few years, after the change of government, his views changed," Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Akhil Chitre was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"I do not know what deal he has done with the current government. His views may also have changed because of the change of route of the metro. It is very sad when people across Mumbai are protesting against the cutting of trees in Aarey forest, he is tweeting in favour of metro construction there," the party leader said.

On Tuesday, Mr Bachchan endorsed Mumbai metro on Twitter.

"Friend of mine had a medical emergency, decided to take METRO instead of his car... came back very impressed.. said was faster, convenient and most efficient.. Solution for Pollution... Grow more trees.. I did in my garden, have you," Mr Bachchan tweeted.

T 3290 - Friend of mine had a medical emergency, decided to take METRO instead of his car .. came back very impressed .. said was faster, convenient and most efficient .. ????

Solution for Pollution ..

Grow more trees .. I did in my garden .. have you ❤️ - Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 17, 2019

Several Bollywood actors who are against the cutting of trees in city's Aarey forest have protested against the construction of metro.

Last week, actor Shraddha Kapoor joined the protesters opposing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC's) tree authority to cut 27,000 trees in the Aarey forest, to make a car shed for the metro.

Ms Kapoor also posted a picture on Instagram holding a placard from the protest and wrote, "It is shocking, unacceptable and has to stop."

