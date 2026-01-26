After Varun Dhawan's Viral Metro Pull-Ups, Authorities Say, 'Hang Out, But Don't Hang In There'

Actor Varun Dhawan, who is currently basking in the success of his latest film Border 2, recently drew attention online after a video showed him doing pull-ups inside a Mumbai Metro coach.

What's Happening

The incident took place on Saturday when the actor chose to travel by metro to avoid heavy traffic while heading for a surprise visit to a cinema hall.

Earlier, Varun had posted an Instagram story from inside the train, asking followers to guess which theatre he was on his way to.

Shortly after, videos began circulating on social media showing him gripping an overhead metal bar and performing pull-ups as commuters stood around him.

The Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) responded by sharing the clip on its official social media handle along with a safety advisory directed at the actor.

"This video should have come with a disclaimer like the ones in your action movies, @Varun_dvn. Do Not Try This On Maha Mumbai Metro. We get it, it is cool to hang out with friends inside our metros but those grab handles are not for hanging," the caption read.

The post further stated, "Acts like these are punishable under the sections relating to causing nuisance and/or damage to property given in the The Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002; attracting penalties and even imprisonment depending on the gravity of the offence. So folks, hang out, but don't hang in there. Travel responsibly on Maha Mumbai Metro. #MahaMumbaiMetro #CivicResponsibility #TravelSafe #RebootingMumbai #ReshapingMMR @Dev_Fadnavis @mieknathshinde @MMRDAOfficial @DrSanMukherjee @IAS_Rubal"

Background

Meanwhile, Border 2 continues its steady run in theatres. The film features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in lead roles, with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in key parts.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 war drama Border is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 144.65 crore so far.