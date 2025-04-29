Amit Shah To Rename Delhi Road After Bodo Leader Upendranath Brahma

In a significant tribute to Bodofa Upendranath Brahma's legacy, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) would rename a stretch of Lala Lajpat Rai Marg in south Delhi to Bodofa Upendranath Brahma Marg, officials said.

A statue of Bodofa would also be unveiled at the Kailash Colony roundabout.

Officials said that fondly known as the father of the Bodo people, Bodofa Upendranath Brahma was a visionary leader and social reformer who worked tirelessly for the rights, identity, and upliftment of the Bodo community.

At a ceremony on May 1 at Kailash Colony, Union Home Minister Amit Shah would formally rename the stretch of Lala Lajpat Rai Marg road to Bodofa Upendranath Brahma Marg and unveiled the statue of Bodofa.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Delhi counterpart Rekha Gupta, along with Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Welfare Minister of Bodoland Urkhao Gwra Brahma and All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) President Dipen Boro would be present in the event.

The renamed stretch is an 835-metre and 50-feet wide road located near Kailash Colony Metro Station, passing alongside the Bodoland Guest House.

The May 1 ceremony would be organised by the Assam government and it marks the 35th death anniversary of the iconic Bodo leader.

In this connection commemorating Bodofa, ABSU has decided to illuminate five lakh earthen lights and candle lights on May 1 in every household and public place across Bodoland Territorial Region and Assam.

ABSU President Dipen Boro, said, "Bodofa Upendranath Brahma dedicated his life to building an inclusive society where people could live with dignity and secure their rightful place."

His ideas continue to guide generations towards peaceful change and collective progress, he added.

The ABSU President said that naming of a road and installation of his statue in the heart of the national capital is a proud moment for all Bodo people.

Noting that it stands as a lasting tribute to his work and ideals, he added: "It was the commitment of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the memorandum submitted by ABSU at the Parliament House on December 6, 2024, and announcement for naming of Upendra Nath Brahma Marg and statue at the open session of 57th Annual Conference of All Bodo Students Union held at Dotma, Kokrajhar, on March 15."

The recognition highlights Bodofa's impact and his efforts to empower communities, Boro said.

The event (May 1) would bring together leaders, citizens and students to honour his life, principles and enduring influence, ABSU President added.

