Amit Shah To Inaugurate Rs 2,414 Crore Projects In Mizoram On April 1

Amit Shah will visit the northeastern state April 01.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 2,414 crore in Mizoram on April 1, an official said today.

Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of six key projects costing Rs 2,414 crore during his visit to the northeastern state on day one of the next month.

These projects include inauguration of construction of Assam Rifles Battallion Headquarters Complex Zokhawsang worth Rs 163 crore; and Construction of 'Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) under Smart City Ltd (ASCL) worth Rs 119.2 crore.

Assam Rifles headquarters complex at Zokhawsang, about 15 km east of Aizawl, is Among these six key projects. Assam Rifles, which has been guarding Mizoram's 510 km border with Myanmar, has two bases in Aizawl, one at Zodin and the other at Khatla. The battalion headquarters at Zodin is being shifted to Zokhawsang.

Relocation of the Assam Rifles from the heart of Aizawl city has been one of the major commitments of the Mizo National Front since the early 1990s. The demand for shifting of the Assam Rifles was first raised by Laldenga in 1988 after the central paramilitary force killed seven civilians in a clash.

Besides, the Home Minister will lay the foundation stone of construction of Zorinpui - Longmasu NH-502A worth estimated Rs 781.85 crore; construciton of Aizawl Bypass (Package-1), NH-6 worth Rs 329.70 crore; construction of Aizawl Bypass (Package-3), NH-6 worth Rs 720.72 crore; and construction of Laldenga Centre worth Rs 193 crore.

Many senior officials of the Central and the state government will attend the programme. The district administration has completed its preparations in view of the visit of the Union Home Minister.

Last wewk, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga met the Union Home Minister at his office and expressed gratitude to the on his promise to inaugurate Assam Rifles Battallion Complex at Zokhawsang and lay the foundation stone for Laldenga Cultural Centre.

Laldenga, the founder of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), led a cessationist movement for 20 years, from 1966 to 1986, and served as Mizoram's first chief minister after the region gained sovereignty in 1987.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)