"Illegal Migrants Should Be Deported": Amit Shah To Delhi Police

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday instructed the top brass of the Delhi police to have a clear and swift legal approach while dealing with unauthorised migrants, including Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, in the capital city.

"At present, an audit is being done in colonies which have a major chunk of Bangladeshi and Rohingya population. Strict action would follow against those also who have facilitated the stay of these illegal occupants and also against those who helped them in acquiring false documents," a senior official who attended the meeting disclosed.

The Union Home Minister stressed during the meeting that the issue of illegal intruders is directly linked to national security and should be dealt with strictly. "The illegal migrants in the city should be identified and deported," was the clear direction.

According to him, Mr Shah was clear in his instructions to have a "top to bottom and bottom to top" approach in dealing with the illegal occupancy issue in Delhi.

"Strict action should be taken against the entire network who facilitate their stay and help them in getting documents," Mr Shah directed officials, adding that with this, citizens of Delhi would feel assured that the new government will tackle the issue of illegal occupancy in the city with an iron hand. "Instructions pertaining to this already are being circulated at 'thana' level," said an official.

In the meeting, which lasted over two hours, Amit Shah asked Delhi government officials to work in tandem with the Delhi Police. "The double engine government of Delhi will now work with double speed for a developed and safe Delhi," stated a Delhi government official who also attended the meeting.

The meeting was attended by newly-elected Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and other senior officials.

Mr Shah also asked police officials to prioritise the elimination of interstate gangs operating in the Delhi-NCR region and said strict action should be taken against those police stations and sub-divisions which consistently perform poorly in controlling street crime.

"Approach of Delhi Police should be ruthless while dealing with these gangs as street crime is directly linked to perception of safety as far as common citizens are concerned," Mr Shah told officials, adding that new security committees should be formed in JJ clusters for the safety of women and children.

For quick disposal of 2020 Delhi riot cases, the Delhi government has been asked to appoint special prosecutors so that riot cases can be disposed of soon.

Regarding traffic jams, the Delhi Police has been told to identify the places where bottlenecks lead to regular traffic jams.

"The Delhi Police Commissioner and Chief Secretary have been asked to come up with swift deployments so that the common man does not suffer," said a Ministry of Home Affairs official.

Another direction spelt out by the Union Home Minister is that from now on, permission of the Delhi Police will not be required in matters related to construction in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Government has also been asked to prepare a 'Monsoon Action Plan' to deal with water-logging by identifying the places where water-logging occurs.