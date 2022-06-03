Amit Shah Reviews Flood Preparedness Ahead Of Monsoons

Amit Shah reviewed the preparations made by the National Disaster Response Force.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Thursday directed to continuously strengthen coordination between the Central and state-level agencies to establish a permanent system for providing the lowest level prediction of flood and water level rise in the major catchment areas of the country.

Amit Shah's direction came in a high-level meeting he chaired at his office to review the overall preparedness to deal with floods in the coming monsoon.

Taking stock of flood preparedness for the coming monsoon season, Amit Shah also reviewed the preparations made by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in the flood-affected areas under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Home Minister also reviewed the long-term measures to formulate a comprehensive policy to mitigate the flood-related problems in the country.

"Officials were directed to continuously strengthen coordination between the Central and State level agencies to establish a permanent system for providing the lowest level prediction of flood and water level rise in the major catchment areas of the country," mentions a Home Ministry statement.

The Home Minister instructs Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and Central Water Commission (CWC) to continue to upgrade their technologies for more accurate weather and flood forecasting.

He also directed NDRF to prepare Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in collaboration with states for issuing rain early warnings at local, municipal and State levels in areas with heavy rainfall.

The Minister also directed to make the 'Damini' app available in all local languages . 'Damini' app gives three hours of lightning warning which can help in minimizing loss of life and property.

He further directed for timely dissemination of warnings about lightning to the public through SMS, TV, FM radio and other means.

"The decisions taken in the meeting will go a long way in mitigating and easing sufferings of lakhs of people who have to face the wrath of floods affecting their crops, property, livelihood and lives," said the statement.

The Home Minister took a similar meeting last year on June 15.

Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director General of India Meteorological Department, Director General National Disaster Response Force, and DG Central Water Commission among other officials concerned participated in the meeting.

The meeting was held in Hybrid mode.

A large area in India is prone to floods in which the Ganga and the Brahmaputra are the main flood basins and Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are the most flood-prone states.