Amit Shah Meets Former Cricketer Kapil Dev, Part Of BJP's Outreach Exercise

BJP president Amit Shah today met cricket legend Kapil Dev as part of his party's "contact for support" campaign and shared the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's achievements with him, party leaders said.



Following its government's fourth anniversary on May 26, the BJP has launched a mega public drive -- 'sampark for samarthan', announcing that its 4,000 functionaries will contact one lakh people, who are well-known names in their fields, to spread the word about its works in its tenure.



Mr Shah will himself contact 50 persons, the party had said. Launching the exercise, he had met former Army chief Dalbir Singh Suhag and Subhash Kashyap on May 29.



He drove to the residence of the 1983 world cup winning team's captain, and informed him about the government's successes and projects in several fields, the party leaders said.



Mr Shah had earlier said that the campaign was aimed at informing people about various government initiatives, which have resulted in lifting people's living standards as a lot of work had been done to remove the problems people faced in villages and to help the poor live a better life.



In its fifth year, the government will aim to bring about a change in farmers' lives by offering them one-and-a-half times of their input cost for their produce. It will also aim to give Rs 5 lakh health insurance coverage to 50 crore people, he had said.



