'Not For Speaking Against Us': Amit Shah As CBI Summons Satya Pal Malik

Amit Shah said Satya Pal Malik has been summoned as part of an investigation. (FILE)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has been called by the Central Bureau of Investigation "for third time" as part of the investigation in an alleged insurance scam and noted that there was no relation of the summons and his allegations against BJP-led government.

Amit Shah said the BJP government has not done any such thing which needs to be hidden from people. He said if certain remarks are made for personal, political self-interest, those should be treated likewise.

"According to my information, he has been called a second or third time. An investigation is underway, some new information or proof must have come to light and he has been called for the third time. There is no truth in this that he has been called for speaking against us," Mr Shah said at Karnataka Roundtable organised by India Today.

Referring to Mr Malik's allegations against the BJP-led government, Mr Shah said he should be asked "why these things (have) come to mind after leaving us".

"Why is not the soul awoken when you are in power...the credibility of such remarks should be seen by people, journalists...if all this is true, why was he quiet when he was Governor..these are not issues of public discussion. I want to say to the people of the country that the BJP-led government hasn't done any such thing which needs to be hidden. If some remarks are made for personal, political self-interest after leaving us, those should be evaluated by the people, media...," Amit Shah said.

Answering another query about the decision to appoint Satya Pal Malik as Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Mr Shah said he had worked in BJP for a long time and was also a former party vice president.

"A selection was made, sometimes this happens in politics...If someone keeps changing attitude, form from time to time, what can we do, people should understand," he said.

Satya Pal Malik on Friday said that he has been called by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for giving clarification regarding the alleged insurance scam in Jammu and Kashmir.

"CBI has asked me to come to their Delhi office to give clarification regarding the alleged insurance scam in J-K on April 27 or 28," he said when asked on the alleged insurance scam involving Reliance General Insurance.

He had earlier alleged the involvement of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary in the matter.

Responding to Mr Malik's allegations, Ram Madhav had on April 13 sent him a legal notice demanding a public apology from him within 48 hours.

Speaking about the Karnataka elections, Amit Shah said that the BJP will return to power with an absolute majority.

"This time BJP will return to form government in Karnataka with full majority. I'm confident that we will win 15-20 seats more than the halfway mark."

Asked about JD(S), he said voting for it "means voting for Congress".

Answering queries, he said there was no chance of a hung assembly and BJP will get a majority. Polling to elect a new Karnataka assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)