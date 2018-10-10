Amid Alleged Ban On 'Vande Matram', UP College Ordered Shut

A police complaint was registered on Monday by Class 12 student. (Representational)

A day after a magisterial probe was ordered to investigate an alleged ban on singing "Vande Matram" and chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" at a government-aided inter college in Ballia district, authorities have closed it indefinitely.

"We have closed the college till further orders. It will be reopened after permission from administration" Principal of Gandhi Mohammad Ali Memorial (GMAM) Inter College, Majid Nasir, said Wednesday.

On the direction of the district administration, the principal pasted a notice dated on Tuesday at the college that there was freedom to recite or sing "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", Vande Matram, Jana Gana Mana etc.

District Magistrate Bhawani Singh Khangaraut and Superintendent of Police Sriparna Ganguly visited the college Tuesday to examine the allegation that there a ban on singing Vande Matram and chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" at the college. They later ordered a magisterial probe.

A police complaint was registered on Monday by Class 12 student Anuj Kumar Gaur that he and three other school students were attacked at the college gate.

Mr Gaur alleged that they were attacked at the behest of Nasir and a few teachers.

He claimed Nasir and the teachers were angry with him after he told a social organisation and mediapersons on Friday that singing Vande Matram and chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai were not allowed in the college.

Mr Gaur stated in the FIR that around 20 to 25 men attacked them with lathis, while raising "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans.

The principal and the teachers instigated the assailants to continue to beat them, Mr Gaur has alleged.