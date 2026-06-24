J&K Caps Bus, Cab, Auto Fares For Amarnath Yatra

This year, no auto driver, taxi operator, or bus owner will be able to fleece pilgrims heading for the Amarnath Yatra. Reason: The state government has notified fixed fares for every route and warned - break the rule, lose your permit.

Ahead of the 57-day Baba Amarnath Yatra beginning July 3, the J&K administration has capped fares for buses, taxis, cabs, auto rickshaws, e-autos, and e-rickshaws ferrying devotees from outside states.

The transport department said the rates have been enforced to ensure transparency and convenience for yatris.

As per the order, fares have been fixed for key routes including Srinagar to Baltal, Baltal to Jammu, Srinagar to Pahalgam, Pahalgam to Jammu, and Srinagar to Jammu. The department has made it clear: charging above the notified rate will invite challans, and repeat offenders will have their route permits cancelled.

Route Bus Fare (per passenger) Taxi Fare Srinagar to Baltal Rs 175 Rs 386 Baltal to Jammu Rs 643 Rs 1421 Srinagar to Pahalgam Rs 173 Rs 384 Pahalgam to Jammu Rs 434 Rs 959 Srinagar to Jammu Rs 468 Rs 1035

Every year during the annual Amarnath Yatra, the government cracks down on arbitrary fare collection from pilgrims coming from outside states.

Complaints of pilgrims being looted in the name of fare are common. "But this time, if anyone is found not following the order, their permit will be cancelled," warned Transport Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan.

Last year too, trasport department's enforcement teams had set up nakas across the city for 11 days during the yatra and acted against drivers charging excess fare. In that drive, 368 passenger vehicles were challaned and Rs 7.76 lakh was collected as fines.

The department said the move follows continuous complaints of overcharging and will bring transparency and relief to the common man. Violators will face action under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, it warned.

Key Guidelines

The Traffic Department has issued a route-based fare list for passenger vehicles. Operators have been directed not to charge more than the notified fare.

Directions were issued after a meeting with representatives of the All J&K Transport Welfare Association.

New rates for autos and e-rickshaws:

Petrol Auto: Rs 26 for the first kilometre and Rs 20 per km thereafter.

E-Auto: Rs 25 for the first km and Rs 20 per km thereafter

Mandatory Instructions for Auto and E-Rickshaw Drivers:

All auto and e-rickshaw drivers must display the fare chart clearly inside the vehicle The chart must be clean, legible and in good condition If the chart is damaged or unclear, the driver must replace it immediately Strict action will be taken for charging above the prescribed fare

Minibus Fares

The Motor Vehicles Department has fixed mini bus fares between Rs 8 and Rs 18 for various routes in Jammu city, including Railway Station to Bus Stand, Medical College, Bahu Fort, City Chowk, etc.

"Pilgrims are our guests and it is our responsibility to take full care of them. We have clearly directed representatives of the All J&K Transport Welfare Association that fares must be charged only as per the list fixed by the Transport Department. If anyone is found guilty during a complaint or inspection, such vehicles will be challaned," said Sardar Jasmeet Singh, an official at regional transport office (RTO), Jammu.