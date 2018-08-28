Amar Singh Alleges Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan Threatened His Daughters

In the interview, Azam Khan alleged that he was dumped by former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

All India | | Updated: August 28, 2018 18:49 IST
Amar Singh will meet Ram Naik tomorrow

Lucknow: 

Rajya Sabha lawmaker Amar Singh today said he will meet Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and submit a complaint against Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan for threatening his family.

Amar Singh was speaking to the media as a distraught father trying to protect his daughters against Mr Khan's threats which he made in a television interview.

He will meet Mr Naik tomorrow.

In the interview, Mr Khan also alleged that he was dumped by former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

