All-Women Crew Of INSV Tarini Receives Tenzing Norgay Award

Six women Navy officers had spent as many as 194 days at sea.

All-women crew of INSV Tarini has bagged the prestigious Tenzing Norgay National Adventure award for beating the odds in water with their enduring skills and sailing across the world for eight months.

The award is the highest national recognition for outstanding achievements in the field of adventure on land, sea and air.

The women Navy officers had spent as many as 194 days at sea as part of a mission under the Navika Sagar Parikrama project that began in September last year. The crew was also bestowed with Nav Sena Medal on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day.

The team had arrived in Panaji, Goa, on May 21 after successfully circumnavigating the globe for eight months. They also set a record by becoming the first-ever all-women crew to complete circumnavigation. |

Their expedition was covered in five legs, with stopovers at four ports - Fremantle in Australia, Lyttelton in New Zealand, Port Stanley in Falklands and Cape Town in South Africa.

The INSV Tarini team, led by Leutinent Commander Vartika Joshi, is comprised Lieutenant P Swathi, Lieutenant Pratibha Jamwal (Air Traffic Control specialists), Lieutenant Vijaya Devi, Sub-Lieutenant Payal Gupta (both Education officers) and Lieutenant B Aishwarya, a naval architect.