Navy's All-Woman Crew Aboard INSV Tarini Crosses Cape Horn, Roughest Stretch Of Water

Comments
Wonderful news! Delighted that INSV Tarini has rounded Cape Horn in the last few hours. We are extremely proud of their accomplishments. pic.twitter.com/edmCvfecDN- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2018
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had flagged off the 56-foot vessel from Goa on September 10. The indigenously-built INSV Tarini reached Lyttelton in New Zealand early last month after their first stop in Australia. The crew's four stop-over points include, Fremantle in Australia, Lyttelton, Port Stanley and Cape Town.
Led by Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi, the five-leg expedition is titled 'Navika Sagar Parikrama'. The leg between Lyttleton and Port Stanley in the Falkland Islands off Argentina in the Atlantic Ocean may well be their toughest. They are slated to return to Goa in April.
The expedition aims to showcase 'nari shakti' on the world platform and increase their participation in the challenging environment. During their journey, the officers are also collating meteorological, ocean and wave data and monitored marine pollution besides putting together piping hot vadas.
Good weather with Sea not so bad, #INSVTarini crew made the best of the opportunity.... Culinary skills at their best.....Deep fried Vadas pic.twitter.com/APu5xzjqHj- SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 16, 2018
The first Indian solo circumnavigation was undertaken by Commander Dilip Donde, SC (Retd) from August 19, 2009 to May 19, 2010 on board another India-built vessel INSV Mhadei. It was later used by Lt Commander Abhilash Tomy for his own single-handed, unassisted, non-stop circumnavigation from November 1, 2012 to March 31, 2013.