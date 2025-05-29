3 Cyclones, 50 Knot Winds: INSV Tarini's 8-Month Sea Voyage Ends Today

Braving three cyclones, 50 knot winds, choppy seas and treacherous passages, INSV Tarini's crew will receive a hero's welcome when it sails into Goa today after an eight-month voyage.

Two women officers - Lieutenant Commander Roopa A and Lieutenant Commander Dilna K - began the voyage Navika Sagar Parikrama - II on October 2 last year that was to span four continents and circumnavigate the globe, covering a distance of 25,400 nautical miles.

As the proud flag bearers of resurgent India, the officers commenced their circumnavigation with port calls at Fremantle (Australia), Lyttleton (New Zealand), Port Stanley (Falkland Islands) and Cape Town (South Africa).

The crew onboard Tarini also successfully crossed the Cape of Good Hope, braving persistent rain, high-velocity winds and large waves. The most arduous third leg of the journey from Lyttleton to Port Stanley saw the crew encountering three cyclones, navigating through the treacherous Drake Passage and successfully rounding Cape Horn.

The duo, famously called #DilRoo, braved extreme weather—50 knot winds, 3 cyclones, freezing seas—and navigated the treacherous Drake Passage & Cape Horn. Their journey included port calls at Fremantle, Lyttleton, Port Stanley & Cape Town, with outreach engagements, inspiring… pic.twitter.com/y9QOY6l0TA — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) May 27, 2025

They engaged in numerous diplomatic and outreach engagements, interacting with parliamentarians, Indian community, school children, naval cadets and university faculty across the globe.

"Over a period of eight months, the naval duo (now famously called '#DilRoo') covered a distance of 25,400 nautical miles (approximately 50,000 km) across four continents, three oceans and three Great Capes, braving extreme weather conditions and challenging seas relying solely on sails and wind power," the Indian Navy spokesperson said.

As they near home after crossing over into the Northern Hemisphere, the crew will be welcomed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Mormugao Port, Goa.

The Navy called the expedition a "defining chapter in India's maritime history". "The crew exemplified the spirit of exploration showcasing seafaring skills at a global stage. It has been a journey of empowerment, innovation and commitment to India's maritime heritage charting new paths for a brighter and empowered future. It reaffirms Indian Navy's pledge to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and responsibility across the vast expanse of the world's oceans," it said.