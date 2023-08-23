All Schools In Punjab Shut Till Saturday Amid Heavy Rain, Flood-Like Situation

Over the last week, several areas in Punjab were flooded. (File)

All schools in Punjab will remain shut till Saturday after heavy rains in the state, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains said on Wednesday.

The minister said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann instructed that all schools be closed keeping in mind the flood-like situation in Punjab after heavy rains in the state and neighbouring Himachal Pradesh.

"Honorable Chief Minister Punjab As per the instructions of Bhagwant Mann ji, keeping in mind the floods caused by heavy rains in various districts of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, has ordered closure of all government/aided/recognised and private schools of the state for safety reasons with immediate effect. Holidays will be observed with immediate effect today (23rd August 2023) till 26th August 2023 (Saturday)," he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Over the last week, several areas in Punjab's Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Ferozepur districts were flooded following the release of excess water from the Pong and Bhakra dams because of heavy rains.

After the release of the excess water, the water level in Beas and Sutlej rivers rose which resulted in flooding in the low-lying areas near the two rivers.

The state's capital Chandigarh also witnessed heavy rain over the last few days, bringing down the temperatures after the heat. Mohali in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana also received heavy rain.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the state is set to witness more rain this week.