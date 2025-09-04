Advertisement
Relief Camps Flooded As Yamuna Swells Above Danger Mark, Heavy Rainfall Batters Delhi-NCR, Punjab

Residents in severely affected locations, such as Yamuna Bazar and Yamuna Khadar, were relocated by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and district authorities.

The water level in Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.48 metres at 7:00 am

Relief camps in low-lying areas of Delhi, including those near Mayur Vihar Phase-I, were inundated on Thursday as the Yamuna River swelled dangerously above the danger mark following incessant rainfall.

According to official data, the water level in Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.48 metres at 7:00 am. While the level at 5:00 am stood at 207.47 metres, it stood at 207.48 metres at 6:00 am. According to officials, the water level remained static at 207.47 metres between 2:00 am and 5:00 am, PTI reported.

Following heavy rains, there also have been a flood alert for Delhi.

In the capital's Civil Lines area, cars were seen submerged and buildings flooded along Bela Road. 

Parts of Kashmere Gate also went underwater as the Yamuna overflowed into surrounding neighbourhoods.

Heavy rainfall swept through Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday afternoon, causing widespread traffic congestion and waterlogging. The impact of the rising Yamuna was visible across the capital, especially in areas adjacent to the riverbanks, where water entered streets, homes, and relief facilities already housing displaced residents.

Visuals from Loha Pul and surrounding areas showed the river in spate, with floodwaters breaching embankments and inundating rescue shelters.

In a post on X, NDRF India said, "Yamuna River flowing above danger mark after incessant rains. NDRF teams conducted Rescue and Evacuation at Yamuna Bazar, Najafgarh and Jaitpur."

The  NDRF India confirmed that five individuals were rescued and a total of 626 people and 13 livestock were evacuated to safer areas.

Meanwhile, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) North East reported a major 11-hour-long search and rescue operation at Village Usmanpur, 3rd Pusta, Yamuna Khadar. Carried out in coordination with the Boat Club team, the operation led to the successful rescue of three persons, six dogs, and one calf.

"Search and rescue operation conducted by the Boat Club in coordination with the DDMA North East team... lasted approximately 11 hours... launched in response to individuals and animals trapped due to the rise in Yamuna river water levels," DDMA stated on X.

Major roads across the city, including Krishna Menon Marg, Feroz Shah Kotla Road, and Arjangarh, remained waterlogged, bringing traffic to a near standstill in several pockets.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued wet weather for the next few days. While Wednesday saw a "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain," a "thunderstorm with rain" is expected on Thursday. The forecast for September 5 and 6 includes similar patterns of moderate to heavy rainfall, with a generally cloudy sky likely through the weekend.

In its latest update, IMD issued a Red nowcast warning for parts of Haryana-including Panipat, Sonipat, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, and Mewat-indicating heavy spells exceeding 15 mm per hour with thunderstorms. An Orange warning was also issued for regions across Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, West Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and others.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Punjab, flood conditions have worsened, with the death count rising to 37 as of Wednesday. Crops across 1.75 lakh hectares in 23 districts have been damaged in what officials describe as the worst deluge in the state since 1988. Alerts were sounded in Rupnagar and Patiala districts, and all schools, colleges, and universities across the state have been shut until September 7.

The Punjab government has announced ₹71 crore in immediate relief and rehabilitation. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took to X to appeal for public support: "Let us support one another and contribute to the ongoing relief efforts for the flood-affected families," he wrote, urging donations to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

(With inputs from agencies)

