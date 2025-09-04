Relief Camps Flooded As Yamuna Swells Above Danger Mark, Heavy Rainfall Batters Delhi-NCR, Punjab

Relief camps in low-lying areas of Delhi, including those near Mayur Vihar Phase-I, were inundated on Thursday as the Yamuna River swelled dangerously above the danger mark following incessant rainfall.

#WATCH | Delhi | Some of the relief camps set up near Mayur Vihar-Phase 1 are flooded as the Yamuna River continues to swell due to continuous rainfall pic.twitter.com/4tYpOnjp6D — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2025

According to official data, the water level in Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.48 metres at 7:00 am. While the level at 5:00 am stood at 207.47 metres, it stood at 207.48 metres at 6:00 am. According to officials, the water level remained static at 207.47 metres between 2:00 am and 5:00 am, PTI reported.

Following heavy rains, there also have been a flood alert for Delhi.

In the capital's Civil Lines area, cars were seen submerged and buildings flooded along Bela Road.

#WATCH | Vehicles submerged, buildings flooded on Bela Road in Delhi's Civil Lines as water from the overflowing Yamuna river entered the area. pic.twitter.com/S3js3aFEXK — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2025

Parts of Kashmere Gate also went underwater as the Yamuna overflowed into surrounding neighbourhoods.

#WATCH | Delhi: Parts of the Kashmere Gate area flooded as water level of the River Yamuna rises.



Drone visuals from the area shot at 7:10 am today. pic.twitter.com/QhtbK6DiYO — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2025

Heavy rainfall swept through Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday afternoon, causing widespread traffic congestion and waterlogging. The impact of the rising Yamuna was visible across the capital, especially in areas adjacent to the riverbanks, where water entered streets, homes, and relief facilities already housing displaced residents.

Visuals from Loha Pul and surrounding areas showed the river in spate, with floodwaters breaching embankments and inundating rescue shelters.

#WATCH | Delhi | Drone visuals from Loha Pul, where the Yamuna River is flowing above the danger level following incessant rainfall.



Those living in low-lying areas near the Yamuna River were relocated to safer sites, anticipating the flood emergency. pic.twitter.com/bA9TlnYD5k — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2025

Residents in severely affected locations, such as Yamuna Bazar and Yamuna Khadar, were relocated by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and district authorities.

In a post on X, NDRF India said, "Yamuna River flowing above danger mark after incessant rains. NDRF teams conducted Rescue and Evacuation at Yamuna Bazar, Najafgarh and Jaitpur."

The NDRF India confirmed that five individuals were rescued and a total of 626 people and 13 livestock were evacuated to safer areas.

🔸Rescued– 05 persons, Evacuated– 626 persons & 13 livestock to safer locations pic.twitter.com/F1icNPUh99 — NDRF India I राष्ट्रीय आपदा मोचन बल 🇮🇳 (@NDRFHQ) September 3, 2025

Meanwhile, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) North East reported a major 11-hour-long search and rescue operation at Village Usmanpur, 3rd Pusta, Yamuna Khadar. Carried out in coordination with the Boat Club team, the operation led to the successful rescue of three persons, six dogs, and one calf.

"Search and rescue operation conducted by the Boat Club in coordination with the DDMA North East team... lasted approximately 11 hours... launched in response to individuals and animals trapped due to the rise in Yamuna river water levels," DDMA stated on X.

Search and rescue operation conducted by the Boat Club in coordination with the DDMA North East team which lasted approximately 11 hours at Village Usmanpur, 3rd Pusta, Yamuna Khadar of District North East Delhi. pic.twitter.com/VuDG0ys0Je — DM/DEO NORTH EAST DELHI (@dm_northeast) September 4, 2025

Major roads across the city, including Krishna Menon Marg, Feroz Shah Kotla Road, and Arjangarh, remained waterlogged, bringing traffic to a near standstill in several pockets.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued wet weather for the next few days. While Wednesday saw a "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain," a "thunderstorm with rain" is expected on Thursday. The forecast for September 5 and 6 includes similar patterns of moderate to heavy rainfall, with a generally cloudy sky likely through the weekend.

In its latest update, IMD issued a Red nowcast warning for parts of Haryana-including Panipat, Sonipat, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, and Mewat-indicating heavy spells exceeding 15 mm per hour with thunderstorms. An Orange warning was also issued for regions across Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, West Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and others.

Orange nowcast warning Moderate spells (5-15 mm/hr)… pic.twitter.com/y8YR9GGF5V — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 3, 2025

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Punjab, flood conditions have worsened, with the death count rising to 37 as of Wednesday. Crops across 1.75 lakh hectares in 23 districts have been damaged in what officials describe as the worst deluge in the state since 1988. Alerts were sounded in Rupnagar and Patiala districts, and all schools, colleges, and universities across the state have been shut until September 7.

Punjab has always stood with everyone in tough times. Today, we all need to stand with Punjab as it faces this natural disaster. Let us support one another and contribute to the ongoing relief efforts for the flood-affected families. You can do so by scanning the Chief Minister's… pic.twitter.com/waJVXNnwNK — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) September 3, 2025

The Punjab government has announced ₹71 crore in immediate relief and rehabilitation. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took to X to appeal for public support: "Let us support one another and contribute to the ongoing relief efforts for the flood-affected families," he wrote, urging donations to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

(With inputs from agencies)