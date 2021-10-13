All-Round Development Of Darjeeling, Terrai, Dooars Centre's Topmost Priority: Amit Shah

Centre is constantly making efforts to resolve issues related to the Gorkhas in the regions: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is constantly making efforts to resolve issues related to the Gorkhas and of the Darjeeling, Terrai and Dooars regions of West Bengal.

He conveyed this at a tripartite meeting held to resolve the issues related to the Gorkhas living in these regions, according to an official statement.

Mr Shah said the Centre, under the leadership of the prime minister, is constantly making efforts to resolve issues related to the Gorkhas of these regions.

The Home Minister listened to all the parties concerned and decided to call for the second round of talks in the presence of senior officials of the West Bengal government in November, the statement said.

The state government has been specifically asked to send its senior officials for the next round of talks.

According to the statement, Mr Shah said the all-round development and prosperity of the Darjeeling hills and the Terrai and Dooars regions is the topmost priority of the Modi government.

The talks aimed at resolving the issues related to the Gorkhas.

The Gorkha delegation was led by Darjeeling MP Raju Bisht, who highlighted various issues concerning the Gorkhas and the region.

The meeting was also attended by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Member of Parliament from Alipurdwar John Barla, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs Anil Kumar Jha, Registrar General of India Vivek Joshi, Principal Resident Commissioner of West Bengal Krishna Gupta and other senior officials.

The Gorkha delegation comprised of Darjeeling MLA Neeraj Zimba, Kurseong MLA BP Bajgain, Kalchini MLA Bishal Lama, GNLF chief Mann Ghising and CPRM chief RB Rai among others.