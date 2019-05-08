Akshay Kumar Thanks Kiren Rijiju For His Support Over Citizenship Row

The controversy blew up as Akshay did not vote in the Lok Sabha elections.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar thanked Kiren Rijiju for his "kind words" when the Union Minister tweeted in his support saying "no one can question your patriotism" after a controversy raged over the former's citizenship.

On May 3, Rijiju commended Mr Kumar's efforts towards raising funds for martyrs through the government-backed 'Bharat ke Veer' initiative. Mr Rijiju's tweet was in response to the actor's calirification that he had never hidden the fact that he held a Canadian passport.

Dear @akshaykumar ji, no one can question your patriotism. Your motivation to our Armed Forces personnel and the way you generated funds for our martyrs through #BharatKeVeer programme will remain an example for every patriotic Indian. https://t.co/RdFl2oyKhF — Chowkidar Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 3, 2019

Replying to Rijiju's tweet, Mr Kumar on Tuesday said: "In response to Rijiju's post, Akshay Kumar, "Thank you so much @KirenRijiju Sir, and I apologise for the delayed response. I am grateful for your kind words. Please be assured, my commitment to #BharatKeVeer and to the Indian armed forces would remain steady, no matter what."

Thank you so much @KirenRijiju Sir, and I apologise for the delayed response. I am grateful for your kind words. Please be assured, my commitment to #BharatKeVeer and to the Indian armed forces would remain steady, no matter what ???????? https://t.co/W1298prsEQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 7, 2019

Akshay Kumar had earlier tweeted, "I really don't understand the unwarranted interest and negativity about my citizenship. I have never hidden or denied that I hold a Canadian passport. It is also equally true that I have not visited Canada in the last seven years. I work in India, and pay all my taxes in India."

He added, "While all these years, I have never needed to prove my love for India to anyone, I find it disappointing that my citizenship issue is constantly dragged into needless controversy, a matter that is personal, legal and non-political, and of no consequence to others. Lastly, I would like to continue contributing in my small way to the causes that I believe in and make India stronger and stronger."

The row erupted after the actor interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a freewheeling "non-political" interview.

