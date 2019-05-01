Elections 2019: Akshay Kumar Was Asked Why He Didn't Vote. His Reply

Many Bollywood stars, including Mr Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna, cast their vote on Monday as polling was held for six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai, but the "Khiladi" was not seen among them.

All India | Edited by (with inputs from IANS) | Updated: May 01, 2019 15:19 IST
The actor has established his image with films like "Kesari", "Toilet - Ek Prem Katha"


New Delhi: 

Akshay Kumar, who recently grabbed headlines for his "non-political" interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was trolled online for reportedly not casting his vote in the Lok Sabha elections.

At Bollywood film Blank's screening in Mumbai on Tuesday, Mr Kumar was asked by a reporter why he didn't vote, but the star deflected it saying "chaliye beta". 

Mr Kumar's reply was seized by several Twitter users who trolled him with jokes and memes.

 Last month PM Modi had tagged Mr Kumar in a tweet, asking him to encourage voting.

"The power of a vote is immense and we all need to improve awareness on its importance. Thoda Dum Lagaiye aur Voting ko Ek Superhit Katha banaiye," the PM had said.

To which, Akshay Kumar had responded saying the "true hallmark of a democracy lies in peoples participation in the electoral process". "Voting has to be a superhit prem katha between our nation and its voters," he added.

The actor has established his image as Bollywood's posterboy of patriotism with films like "Kesari", "Toilet - Ek Prem Katha", "Padman" and "Airlift".



