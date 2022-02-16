In Car Incident At NSA Ajit Doval's Home, A 'Mind Control' Alibi

Ajit Doval lives in a high security VIP zone in central Delhi. (File)

The man caught trying to drive into National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval's home in Delhi on Wednesday has provided a bizarre explanation for his act, prompting the Delhi Police to investigate his mental stability, sources have told NDTV.

According to a report sent to the Home Ministry by the Delhi Police, the suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Shaktidhar Reddy from Bengaluru.

"The suspect has exhibited behaviour consistent with mental instability. He seems to believe that his mind and body are being controlled by someone using some technology that is mostly used by China and the US," said the report by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

During his interrogation, the suspect also disclosed that he had tried to meet several officials, including NSA Ajit Doval, and organisations to discuss his situation earlier as well.

He also revealed that he had filed a similar complaint with the Police Commissioner of Bengaluru earlier which was inquired into by a senior officer.

Security was tightened near Ajit Doval's residence after the incident.

"He came to Delhi on February 13 and checked into Ginger Hotel, Sector 63, Noida," a senior official at the Home Ministry said.

According to him, the accused then rented a red Mahindra XUV 300 from a self-driven car rental website and rammed it on the main entrance gate of the residence of the NSA at around 8 am on Wednesday.

Mr Doval has the highest grade 'Z-Plus' security by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The security detail was reviewed by the Home Ministry after the incident.

The NSA's residence is in central Delhi's Janpath, just across the residence of the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The entire area is a VIP zone and no one can even come near the gates of those staying there without an appointment.

Mr Doval is a former Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief and one of the most-guarded officials in the country. He was at his residence when the incident took place.