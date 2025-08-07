NSA Ajit Doval Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin In Moscow

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called on Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Thursday, the Kremlin press service said.



A video clip shared by it showed Doval shaking hands with Putin before holding the talks.

Earlier, Doval held talks with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu.

Doval arrived here on Wednesday to hold crucial talks on bilateral energy and defence ties and to prepare the ground for President Putin's visit to India later this year.

His visit commenced on a day when US President Donald Trump issued an executive order slapping an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods as a penalty for buying Russian oil, doubling it to 50 per cent.

