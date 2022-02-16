Man Tries To Drive into National Security Adviser Ajit Doval's Residence

The man tried to drive into National Security Adviser Ajit Doval's residence today.

Delhi police have taken a person into custody after he tried to drive into National Security Adviser Ajit Doval's residence.

The incident occured today when an unidentified person tried to enter Mr Doval's residence in a car today. He was stopped and taken into custody by the security guards.

He is being investigated by a special cell of Delhi Police.

Police said that he was driving a rented car. The man during investigation told the police that someone had fit a chip inside him and was trying to control him. But Police found this claim to be false and said that the man appeared to be mentally disturbed.

"According to the primary investigation, he seems to be mentally disturbed," said Delhi Police.