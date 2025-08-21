Health Ministry Official Duped Of Rs 27 Lakh In Currency Trade Scam, Case Filed

An senior official of the Union Health Ministry was allegedly duped of Rs 27 lakhs under the pretext investing his money into the currency market, Delhi police officials informed on Wednesday.

According to Delhi police, the victim has alleged that he was approached by a person in July 2023, who convinced the ministry official to transfer Rs 27 lakh for the purpose of investing and doubling the money within a year in the currency market.

"Victim alleged that he informed him that he is investing & trading the money in the currency market and he would return double the principal amount to the complainant within a span of one year. Hence, on this allurement and inducement, he agreed to give him an amount of twenty seven lakhs," Delhi police said.

A case has been registered under sections 308/318(4)/319/340 at South district's Cyber police station on August 11.

Earlier on August 17, in a major bust of cyber-extortion, a joint team of PS DBG Road and PS Cyber, Central District, Delhi Police arrested three men, including a London School of Economics graduate, for allegedly trying to extort money through international WhatsApp calls and cryptocurrency payments.

The accused, who allegedly posed as associates of a notorious gangster to instil fear, were traced to Thailand before being apprehended on their return to India, officials said.

According to police, the case came to light after a complainant approached PS DBG Road, reporting that he had received a threatening WhatsApp call from an international number. The caller identified himself as a well-known gangster, demanded money, and even sent a cryptocurrency QR code for payment.

The threat escalated when the complainant was warned that his children would be shot if the demand was not met.

Based on the complaint, a case under Section 308(4) BNS was registered at PS DBG Road, and a joint investigation was launched by PS DBG Road and PS Cyber of the Central District.

