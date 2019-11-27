'Air India Will Be Difficult To Run If Not Privatised', Says Aviation Minister

Hardeep Singh Puri said it would be difficlut to run Air India if not privatised.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today said that if Air India is not privatised, then it would be difficult to run it in the future.

"If it (Air India) is not privatised, then from where would the money come to for it to function? Earlier we used to go to finance ministry to make up for the operating loss. We are not getting any money from the finance ministry, we have to go to banks," Mr Puri told ANI when asked about Air India disinvestment.

"The condition of Air India today is that it is a first-class asset. If we sell it now then bidders would come. If we take ideological positions that we don't want to sell it then it would be difficult to run it in the future," he said.

Mr Puri said that the government is committed to get Air India's employees a fair deal.

"We are committed to them to get a fair deal. 11,000 and 4,000 on contract include trained engineers. Those who would acquire the airline would also require these trained people," he said.

Earlier in August this year, the Civil Aviation Minister had said that the government is determined to privatise Air India and many people are interested in buying it.

The Parliament on August 3 passed the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2019, that increases the threshold of annual passenger traffic for major airports to over 35 lakh with Civil Aviation stating the government was committed to privatise Air India as its debt has become totally unsustainable.

The Bill, which seeks to amend the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India Act, 2008, had earlier been passed by the Rajya Sabha.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.