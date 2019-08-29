Centre Determined To Privatise Air India, Says Civil Aviation Minister

The minister said that total privatisation of Air India will be done in the shortest possible time.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today said that the government is determined to privatise Air India and people are interested in buying it.

"The government's determination to privatise Air India is a given. We have to get the best possible deal and get it in the shortest time available. People are very much interested in acquiring Air India," said Mr Puri.

"Procedure involved in the formation of an alternate mechanism, a Group of Ministers (GoM) headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been formed. A meeting at Cabinet Secretariat level has also taken place," he added.

The minister said people are keen on acquiring Air India because it is a first rate airline. "Whoever acquires Air India will be very fortunate and will be able to run it according to strong private sector principles," said Mr Puri.

The Parliament on August 3 passed the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2019, that increases the threshold of annual passenger traffic for major airports to over 35 lakh with Civil Aviation Ministry stating that the government was committed to privatisation of Air India as its debt has become totally unsustainable.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.