Air India Express To Run Flights From Hindon Airport To These 5 Cities

Air India Express will operate 40 weekly flights from Hindon Airport, directly connecting five key destinations--Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Jammu, and Kolkata.

This is aimed at strengthening connectivity in the National Capital Region (NCR). Rammohan Naidu, Union Minister for Civil Aviation, inaugurated Air India Express's services from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad.

The maiden flight on the Kolkata-Hindon route landed at 09:30 hrs, while the first departure from Hindon to Goa took off at 10:40 hrs.

As part of the celebrations, the Union Minister presented the inaugural flight's first guest with a commemorative boarding pass.

With operations from both Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) and Hindon Airport (HDO), Air India Express becomes the first airline to serve the National Capital Region from two airports.

This strategic expansion will serve the vast catchment area of North and East Delhi NCR, as well as Western Uttar Pradesh.

In particular, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Noida, besides the key localities such as Akshardham, Anand Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Indirapuram, ITO, Karol Bagh, Vaishali, and beyond, will be conveniently connected to the new air services.

It will provide quicker access to the National Capital Region for those arriving from Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, and Kolkata.

"The launch of services from Hindon will complement existing operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport, reflecting the government's vision of expanding aviation infrastructure to meet the growing demand for air travel," the civil aviation minister said.

"As the Indian air market grows and matures, metropolitan regions can be served by multiple airports as we see in cities like London, New York and Tokyo. The services from Hindon will complement our extensive operations from Indira Gandhi International Airport, from where we serve 18 domestic and four international destinations," Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express, said.

"As our fleet crosses the 100 aircraft mark, we continue our journey of expansion and remain dedicated to offering a seamless and affordable flying experience across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia," Air India Express MD added.

Air India Express, is a Tata Enterprise and a subsidiary of Air India, operates over 400 daily flights, connecting 39 domestic and 16 international airports, with a fleet of 99 aircraft, comprising 63 Boeing 737s and 36 Airbus A320s.

