Air India Express Flight To Kolkata Delayed, Plane On Runway For An Hour

An Air India Express flight from Hindon Airport in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad to West Bengal's Kolkata was delayed today due to a technical fault identified shortly before takeoff.

Flight number IX 1511, which was due to depart from Hindon Airport, which primarily serves defence operations but has recently begun limited civilian operations, was grounded for over an hour after the aircraft developed an unexpected technical issue while on the runway.

Air India Express, the subsidiary of Air India, issued a brief statement acknowledging the delay and apologising for the inconvenience caused to passengers.

"Our Hindon-Kolkata flight operated, with a delay, due to a snag on the originally assigned aircraft. Guests were offered complimentary rescheduling or cancellation with a full refund. We regret the inconvenience," an Air India Express spokesperson.

According to airport sources, the aircraft had taxied to the runway and was preparing for departure when a last-minute snag was detected by the flight crew. The nature of the technical issue was not immediately disclosed, but ground engineers were called in to assess the situation, leading to a delay in departure.