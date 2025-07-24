Passenger Gives Birth To Boy Onboard Air India Express' Muscat-Mumbai Flight

A baby boy was born to a woman from Thailand onboard an Air India Express flight enroute to the city from Muscat on Thursday.

The airline's cabin crew and a nurse onboard helped with the delivery in the flight, according to a release.

"The moment the Thai national went into labour, the crew responded swiftly - drawing on their rigorous training to ensure a secure and compassionate environment for the birth... the pilots promptly alerted Air Traffic Control to request priority landing at Mumbai, where medical teams and an ambulance were ready on arrival.

After landing at the Mumbai airport, mother and baby were immediately transferred to a nearby hospital for further care, accompanied by a female airline staff member to provide continued support, the airline said in a statement.

Details about the number of passengers in the flight were not immediately available.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)