Last Used In January, Hindon Airport On Standby To Welcome Guests For G20 Summit

The Hindon airport, which has seen no flights since January, has been put on standby to welcome guests for the prestigious G20 summit if the main Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi runs out of space.

Immigration and customs counters are also being set up at the Hindon civil terminal in Ghaziabad, which was inaugurated in 2019 for the operation of flights to eight routes under the 'Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik' (UDAN) scheme.

While the summit is slated to be held on September 9 and 10, residents living around the airport have been given a few instructions to be followed from September 8-10. Sources said residents have been asked to keep windows opening out towards the airport shut on those days and not use the terraces of buildings. Other safety measures have also been put in place.

The area around the airport and the roads leading to Delhi, where the summit will be held, are also being beautified. Plants as well as banners related to the summit have been put up on both sides of the roads.

The last flight out of the Hindon civil terminal was operated in January. Officials said authorities at the Agra airport have also been asked to maintain a state of preparedness for the summit.

The G20 summit will be held at the newly-built Bharat Mandapam convention centre in Pragati Maidan and heads of state and dignitaries from the 20 leading economies of the world will start arriving in Delhi on September 8.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory and said that all establishments - offices, restaurants, malls and markets - will be closed in New Delhi from September 8-10.

Non-destined vehicles will be compulsorily diverted towards Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways and other alternative routes.

Heavy and light goods vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi. Goods vehicles carrying essential commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits and medical supplies will, however, be allowed.