Delhi Airport Sees 6 Flight Diversions Due To Bad Weather

Four flights were diverted to Jaipur and two flights were diverted to Lucknow, the source said.

Delhi's IGI airport handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.
New Delhi:

A total of six flights were diverted and scores of flights were delayed at the Delhi airport due to inclement weather conditions on Wednesday evening, according to a source.

Rains lashed parts of the national capital on Wednesday evening, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said moderate to intense rainfall, accompanied by a moderate thunderstorm and lightning, is very likely to occur across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is the country's largest airport, handling around 1,300 flight movements daily. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

