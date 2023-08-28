G20 Summit: Dos And Dont's, And What's Open, What's Closed In Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to take the Metro during the G20 summit.

Delhi is going to host one of the biggest events in the world, the G20 Summit, from September 9-10. Heads of state and dignitaries from 20 leading economies of the world start arriving in the national capital a day earlier, promoting authorities to impose traffic restrictions. The Delhi Traffic Police has released a detailed advisory for the people so that they don't face any inconvenience during the summit period. The New Delhi area, where the summit will be held, will be out of bounds from the night of September 7.

Also Read | G20 Summit: New Delhi Area To Be Out Of Bounds For 3 Days From Sept 7

Here are some questions answered for the people of Delhi:

Is there a list of what will be open and what will close for the G20 summit?

The summit will be held at the newly-built Bharat Mandapam convention centre in Delhi's Pragati Maidan in New Delhi so entry and exit in the district will be regulated.

As per traffic police, all the establishments - offices, restaurants, malls and markets - will be closed in New Delhi from September 8. The Supreme Court too will remain closed on that day. Authorities have said that people living in the area will be allowed entry and exit, but those coming from outside will need special passes.

Non-destined vehicles will be compulsorily diverted towards Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways and other alternative routes. These vehicles are not allowed to enter Delhi.

Heavy and light goods vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi. However, goods vehicles carrying essential commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, medical supplies will be allowed to enter into Delhi.

Metro and bus services will be operational, but with restrictions. Medical emergency vehicles won't be stopped. The traffic police will set up a dedicated ambulance assistance control room from midnight of September 7 to 11.59pm of September 11.

Will buses, autorickshaws and taxis be available?

Three-seater rickshaws (TSRs) and taxis will be allowed on road network outside New Delhi District. However, taxis carrying tourists will be allowed to enter New Delhi District only if they show valid hotel bookings. Bonafide residents, authorised vehicles and essential service providers mentioned above will have to carry documents to prove their identity.

Buses already present in Delhi will operate on Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi. These buses will be allowed to exit from Delhi.

General traffic, including all types of commercial vehicles and buses already present in Delhi shall be allowed on Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi, as per the advisory.

What about those who are coming from airport and railway stations?

The Delhi Traffic Police said that movement of passengers to airport, New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations will be facilitated. However, the police said such passengers should take suggested routes and keep sufficient time at hand.

They are also advised to take the Metro to commute between September 8 and 10.

What are the suggested routes?

The traffic police has requested commuters to avoid journey to places falling in regulated and controlled zones. But if it is unavoidable, there are the following alternate routes:

North-South corridor: Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-Delhi-Meerut Expressway-Noida Link Road-Pusta Road-Yudhistir Setu-ISBT Kashmere Gate-Ring Road-Majnu Ka Tila

Further, from AIIMS Chowk-Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan-Ring Road-Brar Square-Naraina Flyover-Rajouri Garden Junction-Ring Road-Punjabi Bagh Junction-Ring Road-Azad Pur Chowk

East-West corridor: From Sun Dial/DND Flyover-Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Moolchand Underpass-AIIMS Chowk-Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan-Ring Road-Brar Square-Naraina flyover.

From Yudhisthir Setu-Ring Road-Chandgi Ram Akhara-Mall Road-Azad Pur Chowk-Ring Road-Lala Jagat Narayan Marg

Advisory for railway travellers

Road journey towards New Delhi Railway station from Ajmeri Gate side will be affected on 1am to 1pm on September 10. Passengers who have to go to the Old Delhi station should note that road journey from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Road side will be affected during the same period.

Passengers heading towards Hazrat Nizamuddin station have been requested to make maximum use of Metro services. But if they have to undertake road journey, the traffic police has created special North-South and East-West corridors.

The passengers heading towards the airport have been advised to make maximum use of Metro services, especially the Airport Express Line (Orange Line) connecting New Delhi Station to Dwarka Sector 21 Station via IGI Airport T3.

Road journey towards IGI Airport will be affected from the midnight of September 7 to 11.59pm on September 10. A detailed advisory for road journey (if needed) has been uploaded on Delhi Traffic Police's website.

Are there any restrictions on the Metro service?

Metro service will remain available for commuters at all metro stations. However, boarding/de-boarding at Supreme Court Metro Station will not be permitted from 5 am on September 9 to 11pm on September 10.